Pubs in Northumberland get set for historic Euro 2020 final

Even more people than Wednesday – when England beat Denmark 2-1 to reach their first ever European Championships final – are expected to watch the match (8pm kick-off) at a bar.

Chris Lynn, manager of the Percy Arms in Blyth, said: “We've got two rooms showing the game on Sunday.

“The bar area is fully booked, but we do have some space in the lounge.

England v Italy kicks off at 8pm.

“Most people seem to be watching the game at home, but we've found the weekend matches have been fairly busy in the tournament.”

Simon Lumsden, manager of the South Beach pub, said: “We're fully booked, we have been since before the semi final against Denmark.

“There has been loads of interest from our customers.

“We've got TVs set up in the bar area, the lounge and two marquees outside as well.

“I'm just devastated its restricted numbers.”

A spokesperson for The Seahorse in Blyth said: “We've made it a private members bar, but we've got a few people coming in to watch the game.”

A spokesperson for the Bay Horse Inn, in Cramlington, said: “We're fully booked, there has been plenty of interest throughout the tournament.”