Pupils in Blyth get active to raise record amount for sick kids

Pupils and teachers from Bede Academy South present staff at Newcastle’s RVI with a cheque and toys for the children’s ward.

A host of activities were staged at Bede Academy South – including a superhero run, an obstacle course, a run, hop, jump challenge, a boot camp, skipping against the clock, hockey and football penalty shoot-outs and a super fitness event.

The ‘Month to Make a Difference’ campaign raised £8,426.90, almost three times the amount of previous years as the community rallied during the pandemic.

A party of children who raised the most money and staff went shopping to Smyths and bought £600 worth of toys for the children’s ward at the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI), in Newcastle, and donated a further £2,000 for hospital staff to spend on equipment.

The remaining proceeds were donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust. Both causes are close to the hearts of Bede Academy, where two students are currently receiving treatment for brain tumours.

Teacher Heather Allen, who runs Bede Academy’s Month to Make a Difference campaign, said: “Because of Covid and all the restrictions we did not expect to raise as much money as normal, but our community has been amazing and their generosity has blown us away.”

Bede’s Primary Principal Bethan Harding added: “Our students took on a massive challenge and came up with their own fundraising event that could raise as much money as possible.

“They raised more money than they ever have done in the history of Bede Academy in very difficult circumstances because of the pandemic – what an amazing job for causes very close to our hearts.”

RVI healthcare assistant on the children’s oncology ward, Amy Wilson, said: “This is absolutely fantastic and will go a long way.

“You can never have enough toys and art and crafts materials, so this is brilliant.”

Hospital play specialist Claire Storey added: “This is truly amazing – it’s like Christmas come early.”

Bede pupils and staff were presented with a thank-you card from children in the hospital.