‘Pure joy’ comes out of adversity

Newbiggin by the Sea was drenched in glorious sunshine when the Bishop of Newcastle presided over the Easter service at St Bartholomew’s Church.

And the vicar of the church on the point, the Rev Anthony O’Grady, described Bishop Christine’s visit as ‘pure joy to come out of a time of adversity.’

Rev Anthony was licensed as vicar in November last year but in early February, amid freezing conditions, he suffered a freak injury which has left him incapacitated.

He slipped on ice on the castle stairs near the quayside in Newcastle and fell awkwardly and was whisked off to the major trauma centre at the RVI where he was diagnosed with a tibial plateau fracture to his right leg.

Unable to carry out his duties since the mishap, Rev Anthony attended his first service on crutches on Easter morning.

He said: “I knew it was a serious injury as I couldn’t move my leg. I’m six foot tall and obviously must have taken a heavy fall. I remember the temperature outside was very cold and I had to wait a couple of hours for the ambulance to arrive.

“The following day at 5pm, I had my first operation just to keep my leg in place then a second op a week later to insert screws and plates.”

The 32-year-old continued: “I’d like to thank all of the staff at the RVI for their care and attention. The next stage is to look at a gradual phased return to work, but to have Bishop Christine with us on Easter Sunday was pure joy to come out of a time of adversity.”