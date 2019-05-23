Qualifications joy for service users

A charity has helped more than 60 people living with severe mental health issues and/or learning disabilities to achieve professional-level qualifications as part of an innovative in-house training scheme.

Delivered by qualified trainers, service users from Blyth Star Enterprises have had the opportunity to participate in two different vocational courses as an extension of the charity’s day services at its Woodfuel Centre and Stakeford Nurseries.

Taught in modules with a range of additional units to choose from, the courses replicate that of traditional NVQ qualifications.

Gordon Moore, chief executive at Blyth Star Enterprises, said: “Research has proven that vocational placements and training can have a positive impact on a person’s mental health.

“Blyth Star Enterprises has always aimed to provide innovative day services which challenge our service users and give them a sense of purpose and belonging.

“The introduction of our training programmes at The Woodfuel Centre and Stakeford Nurseries have enabled us to take this one step further.”

One such multi-skilled individual is Darren Wrightson. Darren, who has learning disabilities, is now ‘dual-trained’, having completed both the horticultural and woodfuel/woodwork training programmes.

He was among the graduates who attended a special ceremony – participants from all of the training programmes came together to be presented with their certificates.