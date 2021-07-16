Radio presenter creates supergroup for charity single

Madness guitarist Chris ‘Chrissy Boy’ Foreman.

The single – which has been organised by Mr Scurf aka Garry Scurfield, presenter/director at south east Northumberland station Koast Radio and includes musicians well-known for being part of the Madness and Dexys Midnight Runners bands – will become part of a charity album due out later in the year as part of The Specialized Project.

The project is into its tenth year and proceeds from the album go to Teenage Cancer Trust and a Youth Music initiative.

Garry spoke to the producers of his show ‘Mr Scurf’s Koast Train’ and contacted a producer (Andy Keys Clark) who had worked with the team on a previous music project.

Within a matter of days, Andy had created a backing track and Garry said: “We thought that due to lockdown it may be worth reaching out and seeing who could add a bit spice to the track.”

The project was soon boosted with the addition of Madness guitarist Chris ‘Chrissy Boy’ Foreman, who wrote many of the band’s hits including Our House and Baggy Trousers.

Chris said: “I’ve known Scurf for years and have done a few interviews on his radio show; he’s a bit of a Madness fan.

“He hassled me 24/7 till I agreed to do it. It’s been a privilege to work with him and contribute to the Specialized Project.”

The project received a further boost when Jim Paterson, trombone player and co-writer of a number of Dexys Midnight Runners hits including ‘Come on Eileen’ came on board.

Jim said: “Huge credit to Scurf and Andy. This is a brilliant project to be involved with and I look forward to hearing the album.”

The Lockdown Allstars have now been joined by further musicians Bobby Blencowe, Trumpet, The Launchers, Dave Roy Smith and Saxophone, with Jason Vare of local band ‘Growing Robots’ adding extra vocals as well as another local artist and Koast Radio presenter, Blindman B.