Radio station’s support for communities

A not-for-profit radio station is aiming to provide an exciting opportunity for groups of people in south east Northumberland.

Koast Radio, run by a team of volunteers, has a mixed and varied broadcast schedule with live shows daily from 7am to midnight each day on 106.6FM – broadcasts are also simultaneously streamed online.

It has formed a link with the Department for Work and Pensions and Jeff Pattison, a member of the team, said the station is planning to give groups an opportunity to make their own radio programme using the second studio at its Ashington base.

In addition, it is looking at providing work placements on an ad-hoc basis.

Members are continuing to spread the word about Koast Radio and its activities and its growing social media following meant that thousands of people participated in its Easter egg competitions to win for themselves or their place of work respectively.

It does outside broadcasts across Northumberland and will be broadcasting from the Lindisfarne Festival at the end of August.

The community radio station is organising the Robbie Livermore Memorial Trophy charity event at Longhirst Hall Golf Club on May 14, which will also include a live auction.

It is £160 for a team of four and there are still opportunities for businesses to sponsor a hole. To sign up and for more details about the event, email garry@koastradio.co.uk

For more information about Koast, go to www.koastradio.co.uk