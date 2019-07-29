Rain fails to stop play at Bedlington Live
The weather failed to put a dampener on things as thousands of people turned out for the Gallagher Park Live Bedlington showcase.
By David Sedgwick
Monday, 29 July, 2019, 17:28
The rain stopped in time for 4,500 people to enjoy the music on show.
The event was headlined by The South, featuring members of The Beautiful South, who took to the stage for an hour, entertaining the crowds with the hits Rotterdam, Perfect 10, A Song For Whoever, Don’t Marry Her and A Little Time.
Also on stage were Chloe Rose, Passmore from Let It Shine and the BBC’s Sid Sloane.
A spokesperson for Gallagher Park Live said “The festival was a huge success and was the perfect day out for the family. We were thrilled to see so many people.”