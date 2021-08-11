Record number of students at Blyth school secure university places

Lauren Gannie, Ellie Marchant, Bethan Tweedy, and Ellis Hall, collect their A-Level results from Bede Academy.

Two students, Ellis Hall and Lauren Gannie, have secured places at Oxford University, Ellis to study medicine and Lauren to read English language and literature.

Others are looking forward to starting courses across the country in subjects including dentistry, veterinary medicine, engineering, architecture and law.

Teachers at the Blyth-based academy said they were delighted with the hard work and commitment shown in all subject areas by students whose sixth form years suffered so much disruption.

Ellie Morris, Ella Crozier, and Anya Aisbitt with their A-Level results at Bede Academy.

As well as an increase in successful Oxbridge students, more students from Bede will be going to Durham University: Matthew White, accounting and finance; Jack Mace, archaeology of the historic world; Connor Meggison and Wesley Snaith, criminology; Alice Holman, law; Luke Purvis, physics; Louise McLean, history; Olivia Edwards and Kieran Roper, primary education.

A further group of students are heading to Newcastle University: Robbie Birch, architecture; Harry Strong, dentistry; Bethan Tweedy, veterinary science; Reece Hodgetts, education; Callum Jackson, electrical and electronic engineering; Matthew Barratt, English literature; Adam Graham, history; and Danny Foggin, philosophy.

Other students going to prestigious Russell Group universities include Anya Aisbitt, who will study music at Liverpool; Alfie Howard, who is going to Queen’s University Belfast to study history and international relations; and Ellie Marchant, who is going to York to read human geography.

As well as receiving their A-Level results, five students – Abby Cooke, Ellis Hall, Lauren Ganne, Stephen Brown and Alani Cowen – were surprised to receive an additional Principal’s Award for their outstanding achievements and for the contribution they have made to academy life, the community and beyond.

Alice Holman and Jack Mace with their A-Levels.

Andrew Thelwell, Principal (Secondary), said: “All of our Year 13 students should feel extremely proud of their achievements.

"They have shown real resilience and maturity in what has undoubtedly been the most challenging of times.

“As our Sixth Form students move on to the next stage of their lives, we will miss them as they leave us, but we wish them every success.

"Their strength of character alongside their academic endeavours will ensure that they are well prepared for the next stage in their journey.”