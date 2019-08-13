Relay for Life raises an impressive total for Cancer Research UK

The Relay for Life organisers, participants and supporters, including Ian Lavery MP who said a few words before the start. Picture by Ross Thompson.

Despite having to deal with losing both her son and husband to cancer in 2013 and then being diagnosed with terminal cancer herself in 2014, Susie Lockyer from Ashington was determined to do something positive.

She made it her mission to raise as much money as she could for Cancer Research UK and inspired lots of people.

The #teamsusie group was created to link these people together to collectively support a charity working towards beating a disease that will touch one in two of us in our lifetime.

Susie lost her battle with cancer in July 2017, but she saw the total raised reach £20,000.

Her friends and relatives locally and across the country continued the #teamsusie fund-raising and got the total up to £50,000 at the end of last year through activities such as head shaves, raffles, quiz nights and dances.

The 24-hour Relay for Life team fund-raising challenge recently took place over a weekend at the King Edward VI School athletics track and fields in Morpeth.

The lead organisers were Andrea Haig, Lisa Seccombe and Lyndsey Taylor.

Andrea said: “Ian Lavery MP came along to say a few words and then the relay was started by our guests of honour – local people that have lived or are living with cancer, who completed the first lap of the track before enjoying afternoon tea.

“Team members then took turns to walk around the athletics track for 24 hours, while being entertained by various acts who very generously gave up their time to perform for free.

“As it began to get dark, we lined the track with bags that had been decorated to honour friends and family affected by cancer and took some time to think of loved ones in a Candle of Hope ceremony.

“Teams have been fund-raising since December last year and have so far raised in excess of £23,000, with more to be added.

“There have been lots of other activities throughout the year to raise funds, for example a zip wire and one team member shaving her head.

“Planning is already under way for next year’s Relay for Life event, which will be held at Ashington Community Football Club on July 4 and 5.