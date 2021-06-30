Residents join in celebrations over England's win
Residents at an Ashington care home showed their patriotic side as England continue their Euro 2020 adventure.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:10 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:12 pm
Staff and residents at Woodhorn Park care home enjoyed supporting the England team in their match against Germany on Tuesday evening.
Julie Bond, Senior General Manager, said: “Our residents really enjoy following sporting events especially football and this includes the ladies.
"Our varied life enrichment programme for residents includes ways to stay in contact with relatives digitally, such as Skype, and we have new ways to keep residents active.”