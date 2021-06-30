Residents at Woodhorn Park care home enjoyed supporting the England team in their match against Germany.

Staff and residents at Woodhorn Park care home enjoyed supporting the England team in their match against Germany on Tuesday evening.

Julie Bond, Senior General Manager, said: “Our residents really enjoy following sporting events especially football and this includes the ladies.

"Our varied life enrichment programme for residents includes ways to stay in contact with relatives digitally, such as Skype, and we have new ways to keep residents active.”