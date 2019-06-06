Revamp ready at visitor centre

An outdoor attraction is ready for the summer after its visitor centre underwent a refurbishment.

Volunteers have been hard at work improving the facility at the Northumberlandia landform and park, near Cramlington, supported by a donation from Karpet Mills.

For the past three weeks, the visitor centre has been closed while a team of volunteers from Northumberland Wildlife Trust worked round the clock to redecorate the inside, revamp the outdoor seating area and toilets, and upgrade the kitchen.

The centre now also sports new flooring, donated and installed by trust corporate member Karpet Mills.

To coincide with the reopening of the visitor centre, a new summer coffee and cake menu has been launched, together with a range of reusable cups and the offer of 40p off any hot drink for any member of the public using their own, or the trust’s reusable cups.

Sheila Sharp, Northumberland Wildlife Trust head of marketing and fundraising, said: “Since Northumberlandia opened almost seven years ago, hundreds of thousands of people have walked through the gates and sat in the visitor centre so it was time for a revamp.

“I am delighted with the tireless efforts of our volunteers who worked non-stop, and to Karpet Mills for the donation and its fitters.”

Joel Dickinson, Karpet Mills director, said: “As a long-time supporter of the trust, we were delighted to get involved with the renovation work taking place at the Northumberlandia Visitor Centre.”

He added: “We hope that the refurbishment project, including the new flooring, will ensure that the visitor centre remains as popular and successful as ever into this summer and beyond.”