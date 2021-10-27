Royal British Legion set to launch Poppy Appeal in Ashington

Phillip Rainger, the Ashington Poppy Appeal Organiser, and Brenda Richardson at the War Memorial in Ashington.

Last year, the appeal in Ashington raised more than £20,000 to help the Legion’s important work.

Legion members will be in the Ashington Asda store from November 1 to 13, from 10am to 2pm each day for people wishing to support the appeal and purchase a poppy,

Ashington Sea Cadets are also supporting the appeal and will be on Station Road with poppies on Saturday, November 6 and Sunday 7.

Phillip Rainger, organiser, said: “We are always grateful for the generosity of people from the Ashington area in supporting the Poppy Appeal in the run up to Remembrance Day.

"The work of the Royal British Legion is vitally important in helping members of our armed forces, veterans and their families as well as remembering those that have fallen.”

The Royal British Legion, with support from Ashington Town Council and Ashington Churches Together, have now finalised arrangements for the Remembrance Day Service on Sunday, November 14.

The Service will take place in the Ashington Memorial Garden, on Kenilworth Road, at 10.50am led by the Reverend’s Chris Groocock and Davey Falcus.

The Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, will be attending supported by Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery, members of the Royal British Legion, the Civic Head of Ashington and members and staff from Ashington Town Council.

Cllr Pauline Thompson, Civic Head of Ashington, added: “We are hopeful that as many people as possible from the town join us for the Remembrance Day Service.”