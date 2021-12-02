Safety revamp underway at six North East parks after funding secured

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, is channelling £377,237 into parks across all six local authority areas.

A host of improvements are planned for Hirst Park as part of Northumbria Police & Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness’ Safer Streets survey.

Working with local councils, the Commissioner is channelling £377,237 into parks across six local authority areas.

Better lighting, cutting back vegetation to aid visibility and designated help points linked to control rooms will help address safety concerns brought to light by local women, as part of the survey.

Miss McGuinness said: “I love how lucky we are to have so many really good parks – great for walks, for families, but people have told us they don’t always feel safe using them.

"We have to change this.

“Parks should be at the heart of communities and places of escape – safety fears should not and must not prevent people from using them.

“To make sure parks are safer for women we must listen to their stories; and we are.

"And the things we are making happen to improve safety will benefit everyone.”

Earlier this year, the Commissioner’s Safer Streets Survey found 62 per cent felt unsafe or very unsafe in parks at night while 89 per cent felt unsafe due to men/boys and groups of people.

Miss McGuinness added: “We’re got a range of specialists on board too, along with our police force and our councils and together we’re throwing a great deal of effort at coming up with real solutions.

"A lot of these improvements will also help reduce other crime such as ASB, drug dealing, and hate crime and so on.

“Whether it’s help points to encourage both victims and bystanders to report concerns or underpasses with better lighting – we are taking notice of what local women are telling us is needed and we are working to make things better, to make things safer.”

Northumbria Police Assistant Chief Constable Neil Hutchison said: “We very much welcome this funding which will build on the work already under way to keep our communities safe.