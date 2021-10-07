Santa sought to work in garden centre's Christmas grotto

Dobbies is on hunt is on for Santa to work in the Ponteland store this festive season.

Dobbies is looking for someone who loves the spirit of Christmas to take on the role, bringing the magic of Christmas to life for customers of all ages at its Ponteland store.

As well as working in the Grotto, and at Santa Paws, Santa will also meet with family groups at Dobbies’ festive breakfast events.

Sarah Murray, Partnership and Events Manager, said: “At Dobbies, we are committed to delivering memorable Christmas experiences and the role of Santa is vital to this.

"It’s a perfect role for an enthusiastic individual who loves the spirit of Christmas and wants to ensure family visits to our Ponteland store are perfect.”

Applicants are invited for the role of Santa, with a full training programme provided for the appointed candidate.

Following the online course, the new team member will come into the store for the store-specific side of the training.