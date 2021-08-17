School chosen to benefit from Government's rebuilding programme

Ringway Primary School has been selected for the Government’s School Rebuilding Programme.

Ringway Primary School, in Guidepost, has been identified as 1 of 50 schools in the country to have its building replaced or refurbished as part of the Government’s School Rebuilding Programme.

The school has been prioritised for the programme based on the condition of its buildings.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member with responsibility for children’s services, said: “This is welcome news from government.

“We as a local authority are committed to improving and investing in schools in Northumberland and this support will help us in meeting the need in this area.”

The School Rebuilding Programme carries out major rebuilding and refurbishment projects at school and sixth form college buildings across England, with buildings prioritised according to their condition.

Schools identified for the School Rebuilding Programme are prioritised based on data collected by the department in the Condition Data Collection (CDC).

Ringway Primary School has been identified as a school where CDC data shows that poor condition is most highly concentrated and urgent.

Lisa Robson, Headteacher for Ringway Primary School, said: “This is exciting news for our school and local community.

"At Ringway, we pride ourselves on providing high quality learning to all of our children and to be able to do this in purpose-built accommodation, well equipped with up-to-date facilities, allowing us to meet modern day curriculum needs, will make such a huge difference to the whole school community.”