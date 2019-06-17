Schoolboy praised for quick actions after spotting fire in Ashington

A young schoolboy has been praised for his quick actions after spotting a house fire in Ashington.

Officers at Northumbria Police have praised Zak Dean after calling 999 when he spotted smoke and flames coming from the roof of a house in Rowlington Terrace.

The ten-year-old and two of his friends, who were playing in a park, ran to see where the flames were coming from before he called emergency services.

The heroic schoolboy had recently received a workshop at SafetyWorks! where Zak and his fellow pupils learned about what to do in an emergency and how to call emergency services for help.

Zak has been thanked by one of the officers who organised the workshop and top officers, receiving a commendation signed by Northumbria Police’s Chief Constable Winton Keenen.

Zak said: “I remembered what the officer told me and knew I had to call 999 to get the fire brigade and maybe an ambulance. I told them what I saw and roughly where we were and they were able to track my location with the phone and came straight away.

“We kept screaming ‘fire!’ to warn anyone who might have been in the house to get out.”

Superintendent Helen Anderson said: “It is a delight to be able to present Zak with his commendation. He has a natural instinct to help people and his actions were incredibly brave.”

PCSO Lisa Auld, the officer who taught the session, said: “Zak’s quick thinking on the phone was fantastic. He stayed calmed and I’m incredibly proud of how he used his knowledge from the workshop – and he should be too.”

Safetyworks!, a multi-agency interactive safety centre serving the community of Tyne & Wear, provides an innovative, enjoyable learning experience enabling visitors to participate safely in realistic situations illustrating everyday hazards and how to prevent them.

Grant Brotherton, Head of Prevention and Education at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Many people panic when they see a fire and don’t know what to do so it’s really great to hear that Zak knew exactly what to do because of his visit to Safetyworks!

“We receive lots of positive feedback from schools and pupils who visit the centre, but this is an excellent example of where our interactive learning has been put into action – with such a fantastic outcome.”

Zak’s mum Claire said: “We’re so proud of Zak and how he acted. I can’t quite believe how well he remembered what he had learned in the safety session and what to do.”

Mrs Mullen, the Head Teacher of James Knott Campus, Bishop’s Primary School, said: “We are delighted Zak has received an award for his actions and the whole school is incredibly proud of him.”

Zak added: “I’m glad I was able to help and I’m now even more confident to call 999 in an emergency. They’re all here to help and were really nice on the phone. I’m just happy everyone was ok.”