Shopping centre to hold Community Christmas showcase

Manor Walks shopping centre in Cramlington is holding a Community Christmas Showcase. Picture by Kevin Gibson Photography.

Cramlington Town Council’s Community Engagement team have organised a the showcase event to be held in the Manor Walks shopping centre this coming Saturday from 10am to 30pm .

A host of local and county groups have been lined up for shoppers and visitors to learn more about .

The groups taking part include Blagdon Amateur Thespians, the Hope Centre, Bright Red blood cancer charity, the Church of the Nazarene and Cramlington Red Squirrel Group.

They will be joined by the Friends of Doddington Wood, Northern Butterflies, Dogs First, Northumberland Wildlife Trust, Enchanted Cramlington and Lor Productions.

Maggie Martin, Cramlington Town Council’s Community and Youth Manager, said: “There are so many fantastic community groups in Cramlington and this event gives them the opportunity to raise their profile within the local community.

“Because Manor Walks is such a popular location they will have the opportunity to engage with a great number of people and shout about all the good things they do.