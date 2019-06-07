Showcasing best of Northumberland’s industries

A Cramlington firm is representing the county at a major manufacturing conference.

Horizon Works, headquartered at Northumberland Business Park, is representing the sector with four manufacturing businesses in the county at Subcon.

They were successful in securing funds from Advance Northumberland to appear at Subcon, taking place until Thursday at Birmingham NEC.

Subcon features more than 350 different suppliers from over 20 different countries, with Horizon Works getting the chance to showcase its business on an international scale.

Advance Northumberland, hosting the Northumberland Pavilion at Subcon, opened up the application process to all manufacturing focused businesses across the county before selecting Horizon Works to represent the region, along with Arian EMS, OEL Group, Universal Wolf and Texo.

Founded in 2010, Horizon Works is a B2B marketing agency that specialises in working with innovation and technology-led businesses from the manufacturing and engineering industries, supplying them with a full range of marketing services.

Richard Wearmouth, chairman of Advance Northumberland, said: “We have a strong manufacturing sector in Northumberland and it’s great to see that illustrated through these five businesses.

“They all bring something different to the table so we can demonstrate the variety of opportunities and showcase the county as a great place to do business.”

Samantha Vassallo, founder and managing director of Horizon Works, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been chosen by Advance Northumberland to represent the region at Subcon.

“It provides us with the opportunity to promote our business to a national and international audience and is another step forward in our growth plans as we see an increased demand for our services throughout the UK and overseas.”