Showcasing the best gardens in Ashington

Green-fingered residents in Ashington are being invited to showcase their talents.

Ashington Town Council is holding its annual gardens competition again this year.

Nominations are being sought for the competition, with judging taking place this summer.

Coun Mark Purvis, business chairman of the council, said: “Following the success of the Ashington Gardens Competition in recent years it was decided that it should go ahead again in 2019.

“The garden competition celebrates and recognises the excellent gardening work undertaken by many residents of our town.”

Town clerk Mike Slaughter added: “Since the town council reintroduced the competition it has generated a real interest within the community to maintain and enhance the environment and we are hopeful that more residents will take part in 2019.”

The competition is open to all Ashington residents and features six categories – Large Garden, Small Garden, Disabled Person’s Garden, Senior Citizen’s Garden, Allotment Garden, Commercial Property and Public House.

The closing date for entries is Friday, June 21.

Judging will take place in July, with the awards evening in September.

Application forms are available at www.ashingtontowncouncil.gov.uk/ashington-gardens-competition-2019 with paper copies available from the Town Hall, Northumberland County Council offices at Wansbeck Square and Wansbeck Garden Centre & Cafe.

The competition is being supported by Wansbeck Garden Centre & Café in North Seaton Industrial Estate.