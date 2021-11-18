Special Christmas shopping night in aid of charity

A Dobbies team member getting the store ready for Christmas.

Dobbies, in Morpeth, is holding a Christmas Shopping Night from 5pm to 9pm on Thursday, November 25, in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.

The event will showcase the Christmas ranges and feature competitions, discount vouchers, demos and sampling with customers able to make donations to the charity, write festive messages on Christmas baubles for the Wish Tree, and win prizes in a fantastic festive raffle.

Sarah Murray, partnership and events manager, said: “Christmas is a time of year we all look forward to at Dobbies’ Morpeth store, and we can’t wait to welcome people for a full festive experience with our late opening evening.

"There will be a free welcome drink and a range of Christmas gifts, decorations and products to choose from.

“Most importantly, we are raising funds for our national charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust, who do incredible work with young people across the country. It’s going to be the perfect way to get the festive season started.”

Donna Bednarek, Senior Relationship Manager for Teenage Cancer Trust said: “We are absolutely delighted to collaborating with Dobbies as they stay open late on November 25.

"The donations from Dobbies’ customers will enable us to give the gift of care from our nurses, or the gift of community on one of our specialist units, to young cancer patients across the UK.”