Stars on hand to officially open Northumberland's newest ice rink

Members of Theatre Royal, Newcastle panto cast (C) Joe McElderry and (R) Kirsty Ingram (Snow White) and (L) Wayne Smith (The Prince), with (second from left) The Singing Elf Rebecca Corbett.

For the first time, Manor Walks shopping centre is hosting an outdoor ice rink throughout December.

And members of the Theatre Royal Newcastle’s panto cast helped launch the attraction in Cramlington.

A fantastic turn out on December 1 saw former X-Factor winner Joe McElderry, Kirsty Ingram (Snow White) and Wayne Smith (The Prince) take to the ice, joined by The Singing Elf aka Rebecca Corbett.

Also joining in the festive fun and giving it a whirl on the ice rink were Manor Walks marketing manager Victoria Malloy and her dog Milo.

Nick Lambert, Manor Walks centre manager, said: “We are really thrilled to be operating our first ever ice rink at Manor Walks during the Christmas period, which is the only rink in Northumberland.

"Wrapping up warmly to take pleasure in a fun hour on the ice is the perfect way for families and friends to enjoy fresh air, exercise and socialise – whether you are an accomplished skater or a novice!

"For our younger skaters we also have Polar Bear skating aids to lend a helping paw!

"Following your skate, you can enjoy a traditional German Bratwurst and hot chocolate along with the essential ingredients of marshmallows and cream!

“This exciting festive addition to the strong retail and leisure offer here at Manor Walks, including a wide variety of shops, popular restaurants, Vue Cinema and free parking, really puts the fairy on the top of the Christmas Tree for us!”

Manor Walks Shopping and Leisure Ice Rink will be open from 11am to 9pm until January 2, closed only on Christmas Day.

11 am – 9 pm from 2nd December 2021 – 2nd January 2022 (Closed only Christmas Day)

Prices for a one hour skate and including skate hire are: Children (3-15 years) £6, Adults £9, Skating Aids £5.

Booking advance online is advised via https://www.manorwalks.co.uk/news-events/events/festive-ice-rink/

Walk up tickets may be available on the day.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is playing now at Newcastle Theatre Royal and runs until Sunday, January 9.