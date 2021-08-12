Students and staff celebrate another year of excellent GCSE results

Students at Astley Community High School celebrate their GCSE results.

Among those celebrating at Astley Community High School were Mackensie Horton who achieved six grade 9s in Biology, Chemistry, History, Maths, PE and Physics plus a grade 8 in English Language and English Literature.

He is now looking forward to studying A-Levels in Chemistry, Maths and Physics.

Rowan Dobbins achieved five grade 9s in Biology, Chemistry, English Language, Maths and Physics, grade 8s in Computing and English Literature and a grade 7 in French.

Macy Reveley was awarded the highest possible grade in English Language, English Literature, History and Health & Social Care plus grade 7s in Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Physics.

Jodie Thompson scored grade 9 in both English Language and Geography, as well as a Distinction* in Health & Social Care.

Executive Headteacher, John Barnes said: “I am so pleased for the students.

"These results have not been easy to achieve and the young people have had a lot to deal with over the last 18 months.

"That they have done so well is a credit to themselves, their parents and carers and the fantastic staff at Astley Community High School.

"I wish all of the young people all the very best for their future endeavours.”

Head of Year 11, Daniel Gilhooley said: “Our Year 11 students should be immensely proud of what they have achieved.

"Despite such unprecedented circumstances their effort and determination has paid off and I wish each of them every success for their future.”

Head of School, Graham Scott said: “The results achieved by our year 11 students this year are superb and we are very proud of the year group as a whole.

"There are obviously some fantastic individual performances, but what has impressed me most is the fact that regardless of academic ability, Covid related issues or personal background, the students were totally committed to doing the very best that they could.

"It would have been very easy for them to make excuses given recent events, but they didn’t, Year 11 just got on with it, rose to the challenge and delivered in style.