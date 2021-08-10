Students at Bedlington Academy celebrate top grades in A-Level results

Pupils at Bedlington Academy celebrate their A-Level results.

After a challenging year, 67 per cent of A-Level students achieved at least AAB grades.

Many were thrilled to take up places at their top university choices with 25 per cent of those being at prestigious Russell Group universities.

Alex Hamilton-Parkes achieved A*s across the board in French, maths, further maths and physics, securing a place at Loughborough University, studying Aeronautical Engineering.

Caitlyn Alderson achieved three A*s in biology, chemistry and geography, going on to study for a Masters in biochemistry at Newcastle University.

Laura Mason secured an A* in maths, plus As in physics and chemistry, preparing to study medicine at Sunderland University.

Elsewhere, Erin Bradley achieved an A* in chemistry, an A* in English and an A in biology and will now go on to study forensic science at Newcastle University.

Rachel Jones was awarded A*, A and B in English literature, chemistry and biology and will head to Newcastle University to study biochemistry.

Abbie Thompson achieved a Distinction* in health and social care, a B in biology and a B in psychology. Abbie will continue her education at Northumbria University studying criminology and forensic science.

Hannah Doncaster achieved tw A*s in English literature and film studies in addition to a B in biology, now preparing to study law at Newcastle University.

Andrew Anderson gained a Distinction* in engineering, a B in maths and a C in physics, earning a place at Newcastle University to study engineering.

Joanna Lamb, Headteacher at Bedlington Academy, said: “This has been a results day like no other.

"The pandemic has changed the way that this year’s A-Levels and vocational qualifications were assessed and the students deserve huge credit for their resilience in these circumstances.

“We are so proud of all our students and what they have achieved, we wish them well in their futures.”