Submariners pay tribute to lost colleagues

Members of the Blyth & Wansbeck branch were joined by Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy, dignitaries from Blyth Town Council, and other invited guests for the service last Sunday.

Wreaths were laid at the Submariners Memorial, near the Market Square in Blyth town centre, while a two minutes silence took place, as well as readings and The Last Post.

The submariners’ memorial weekend is held a week before the national acts of remembrance to enable them to attend both.

