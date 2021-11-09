The Blyth and Wansbeck branch of the Submariners Service held their annual Remembrance Service.

Submariners pay tribute to lost colleagues

Comrades lost to eternal patrol across 120 years of the Royal Navy’s Submarine Service have been remembered by serving sailors and veterans

By David Sedgwick
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 5:48 pm

Members of the Blyth & Wansbeck branch were joined by Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy, dignitaries from Blyth Town Council, and other invited guests for the service last Sunday.

Wreaths were laid at the Submariners Memorial, near the Market Square in Blyth town centre, while a two minutes silence took place, as well as readings and The Last Post.

The submariners’ memorial weekend is held a week before the national acts of remembrance to enable them to attend both.

1. Submariners Service

Photo: John Tuttiett

2. Submariners Service

Tributes are paid at the Submariners Service in Blyth.

Photo: John Tuttiett

3. Submariners Service

Photo: John Tuttiett

4. Submariners Service

A moment of reflection as the Blyth and Wansbeck branch of the Submariners Service hold their annual Remembrance Service.

Photo: John Tuttiett

