Supermarket chain bids for alcohol licence for its new Bedlington store

Aldi has applied for an alcohol licence for its proposed new store in Bedlington.

The German retailer has previously said it hopes to open its new outlet in the town before the end of 2021 as part of a £4.8m investment in Northumberland.

And according to papers lodged with Northumberland County Council (NCC), shoppers could be heading to the shelves in just a few weeks, with trading expected to begin in November.

If approved, it would allow opening hours, including booze sales, to run between 6am – midnight, seven days a week, although actual trading times may be different.

As well as its bid to begin operating in Bedlington, the firm has also lodged four further applications with NCC to extend its opening hours.

The proposals for shops in Cramlington, Hexham, Ashington and Blyth would see their trading hours amended to between 6am – midnight, seven days a week.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Construction for our new Bedlington store is progressing well as we move towards opening at the end of November this year.

“We’ve already recruited 25 amazing colleagues for the new store.

“However, we’re always open to adding additional staff to our team, which will create even more job opportunities to the local community at a time when they are more important than ever.”

Any comments on the Bedlington application should be submitted to the county council’s licensing department by Tuesday, October 12.