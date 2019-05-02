Taking the plunge in fund-raising for Ashington service

A woman took a leap of faith as part of her fund-raising efforts for a specialist service.

Laura Waddell took part in a sponsored zipline from the Tyne Bridge to the Quayside last Sunday to raise money for Brightside, where she works.

The service, based in Ashington, supports 18 to 35-year-olds who have a wide range of additional needs.

Officials are looking to expand their service offering to include support for those with a moderate level of additional need.

As a result, Brightside is fund-raising for a new state-of-the-art sensory room.

It has set a target of raising £1,000, with Laura raising £500 so far on her zipwire challenge.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/brightside-2019

Other fund-raising events are planned, including a quiz night at the Old Ash Dene, Ashington, on June 4, at 8.30pm.

Laura said: “We intend to offer a sensory based programme for those with a very high level of need and are raising funds for a sensory room, which all Brightside members can use.

“A sensory room promotes the use of all of the senses and can really engage people by providing a stimulating and enjoyable environment.

“Brightside hopes to offer this room out on a sessional basis for use by the local community so we would welcome expressions of interest for this.”