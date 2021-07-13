Taking to Ashington's streets as part of national campaign

Volunteers with some of the litter collected in Peoples Park in Ashington.

They took to the streets over a few days as part of this year’s Great British Spring Clean Campaign.

The campaign, organised by Keep Britain Tidy, encourages volunteers, community groups and businesses to help improve the environment through targeting litter and particularly plastic waste.

Ashington Town Council organised litter picks with more than 50 volunteers taking part over the four days.

Litter picks took place on the Wansbeck Riverside, North Seaton Colliery, QEII Country Park, Peoples Park and Paddock Wood, with more than 70 bags of rubbish and larger items were collected as part of the effort.

The events were supported by students from Brightside Adult Services as well as staff from Ashington's Co-op stores and town councillors.

The locations were selected with Covid-19 in mind to ensure the maximum social distancing possible.

Coun Matthew Cuthbert, Leader of Ashington Town Council, said: “The Town Council was delighted to take part in the Keep Britain Tidy 2021 campaign and we thank all the volunteers and organisations for taking part.

"We know litter annoys many residents as well as endangering young people and the environment.

"The Town Council has been encouraged to see the emergence of volunteers and groups wanting to clean-up the town and we also thank them for their efforts and we will continue to offer our on-going support.”

The Town Council also thanked Northumberland County Council for arranging to remove the rubbish after each event.