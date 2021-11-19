Areas of Northumberland where men have the longest life expectancy.

The 20 areas of Northumberland where men have the highest life expectancy

How long can you expect to live? Your postcode might give you some clues.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 19th November 2021, 5:24 pm
Updated Sunday, 21st November 2021, 9:23 am

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in Northumberland.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the 20 neighbourhoods in Northumberland where men have the longest life expectancy.

1. Cramlington North

Men in Cramlington North have a life expectancy of 87.13 years.

2. Darras Hall, Stamfordham and Heddon

Men in Darras Hall, Stamfordham and Heddon have a life expectancy of 86.71 years.

3. Morpeth South and West

Men in Morpeth South and West have a life expectancy of 84.26 years.

4. Cramlington South

Men in Cramlington South have a life expectancy of 84.08 years.

