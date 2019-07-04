The heat is on at Blyth festival

Participants in the chilli eating contest at a previous Festival by the Sea.

The Festival by the Sea is back, and with it its famous chilli eating competition, presented by Rob Dumbrell.

Mark Deakin and his wife launched the festival – previously known as the North East Chilli Fest – in 2012.

He said: “This year it’s getting really serious. Our brave amateurs will be taking on one of the greatest and bravest competitive chilli eaters in history – Shahina Zeenat Waseem.”

The Londoner is undefeated in 50 competitions and known as the UK Chilli Queen.

The festival takes place from tomorrow (Friday) to Sunday, at Meggies Burn Fields, South Beach.

It will feature an outdoor stage, marquees for exhibitors and performers, a producers’ market, beer and cocktail bars and street food, as well as children’s activity areas and a holistic healing zone.

There will also be a campsite for motorhomes, caravans and tents, and on-site parking.

Performers include Smoove and Turrell, The Neville Staple Band, The Mighty Smoking Spitfires, Third Beat Drop, Bombskare, Dennis, Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5, The Lancashire Hotpots, The Skapones, Voice of the Town, Nick Pride & The Pimptones, Hip Hop Hooray, Hot Bullets of Shotgun, SOULutions and The Caffreys.