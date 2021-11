A large crowd of around 4,000 people watched on as invited guests and veterans laid wreaths at the war memorial in Ridley Park, Blyth, on Sunday.

The parade left Quay Road at 10.15pm to make its way to the Ridley Park Cenotaph.

Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy, Blyth Mayor Cllr Margaret Richardson, Northumbria Police and veterans were among those to lay poppy wreaths at the Cenotaph.

1. Blyth Remembrance Thousands of people attended the Remembrance Service in Blyth. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Blyth Remembrance The Remembrance Service at Blyth held on Sunday. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Blyth Remembrance The Remembrance Service in Blyth, held on Sunday. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Blyth Remembrance Dignitaries attending the Remembrance Service in Blyth. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales