Thousands enjoy switching on of Blyth's Festive Lights

Two nights of celebrations were held for the switching on of Blyth’s Festive Lights.

Instead of the traditional Christmas lights switch on ceremony, Blyth Town Council decided to host a walk-through festive experience which was different to anything ever held in the town before.

The experience included a variety of entertainers including a giant story book, stilt walkers, fire eaters, a giant angel globe, ice sculpting, a rainbow waterfall, a funfair and seasonal food and drinks.

In addition, there were performances from Lindsay School of Dance, Loud Arts as well as dancers and choirs.

Mayor of Blyth Town Council Margaret Richardson said: "This was a truly magical experience especially for the younger people of Blyth and one that I hope will kickstart Christmas for our residents and of course our traders and retailers.

"I’d like to thank the hard working performers for the entertainment they provided and the events team for once again helping to put Blyth on the map.

“I’d also like to thank Deputy Mayor John Potts and Mayoress Kath Nisbet for their input and everyone who braved the cold to make the night such a success.

"A special thank you must go to the Street Lighting Team from Northumberland County Council who worked so hard in difficult circumstances to light the town up in time for the event.”

The town’s Christmas lights will be on every night until the New Year.

1. Blyth's Festive Lights Blyth's Christmas Lights will now be on every night until the New Year. Photo: Steve Brock Photo Sales

2. Blyth's Festive Lights Thousands of people attended the switching on of Blyth's Festive Lights. Photo: Steve Brock Photo Sales

3. Blyth's Festive Lights Blyth Town Council Mayor Margaret Richardson at the switching on of the Christmas lights. Photo: Steve Brock Photo Sales

4. Blyth's Festive Lights Father Christmas made a trip to see Blyth's Festive Lights switched on. Photo: Steve Brock Photo Sales