Thousands have fun in the sun at Northumberland events

A record crowd attended Ashington’s annual Fair Day last Sunday.

They were entertained by fairground rides, live music from top local bands, market stalls and a range of family entertainment, including cartoon characters, face-painting and a magic show.

John Gould, of Rotary Blyth, at the Classic Car and Bike show.

Young people also had the opportunity to go rock climbing thanks to a climbing wall provided by the Army Cadet Force, while Northumbria Police and Fire & Rescue Services took along their vehicles.

Local bands KSVT, the Cushion Creepers, We Steal Flyers and HED provided the live music, and afternoon tea was provided by Ashington’s Women’s Institute.

Dance group Tribe Zuza also wowed the crowd with two performances during the day.

A number of community groups promoted their work in the town, including girl guides, scouts, sea cadets, junior football clubs, the Royal British Legion, Koast Radio and Friends of Ashington Community Woods.

Some of the stalls at Ashington Fair Day.

And the recently formed Ashington and Newbiggin by the Sea Town Twinning Association was also on hand to provide information and promote links with Ashington’s twin town in Germany.

The fair took place to the rear of Wansbeck Square, alongside Ashington Cricket Club’s Beer & Cider Festival.

Elsewhere, families and car fanatics enjoyed Blyth’s second annual Classic Car and Bike Show, organised by Rotary Blyth and sponsored by Coastline Fish and Chips.

Hundreds of people visited the event in the town’s Mermaid Car Park.

Classic Car and Bike Show in Blyth.

Organiser John Gould said: “This event is typical of what we do within Rotary for the benefit of our local community.

“I’m delighted that the public have shown their support for us and the vehicle owners, some of whom have travelled a good distance to be with us.”

As well as the shining vehicles and their proud owners, a small team from Rotary Blyth worked hard with Mr Gould behind the scenes to ensure that the show went off without a hitch, including Adeline Keogh, who at the age of 31 is the youngest member of Rotary Blyth.