Top music in the sunshine at Blyth event
More than 11,000 people flocked to Blyth for the Northumberland Live Festival on Saturday.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 11:22
Pigeon Detectives, former Ocean Colour Scene member Andy Bennett and Space were among the acts that performed during the free festival by Blyth beach.
They were joined by Sophie Gordon and Callum Kewen, who won their spots in a contest for local singers.
Andy Bennett said the Blyth Town Council festival was one of the best organised he had played, and there was a record attendance in the family zone. Free foam fingers, caps and water bottles were given out.
Coun Kath Nisbet, chairman of the town council community development committee, said: “It was a superb day.”