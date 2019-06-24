Top music in the sunshine at Blyth event

Crowds at the Northumberland Live Festival in Blyth on Saturday.

Pigeon Detectives, former Ocean Colour Scene member Andy Bennett and Space were among the acts that performed during the free festival by Blyth beach.

They were joined by Sophie Gordon and Callum Kewen, who won their spots in a contest for local singers.

Andy Bennett said the Blyth Town Council festival was one of the best organised he had played, and there was a record attendance in the family zone. Free foam fingers, caps and water bottles were given out.