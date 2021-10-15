Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for health lives, with centre manager Lee Paris and Active Northumberland staff at Blyth Sports Centre.

The Active Northumberland centre has undergone a major facelift to radically improve sports and leisure facilities, create a wellness hub for the local community and give the centre a fresh and modern feel to it.

The work, funded by Northumberland County Council, has taken place in three phases over the past two years.

The final phase of the work finished this month opened to the public on October 14.

The new-look soft play area at Blyth Sports Centre.

Among the new features are a dedicated cycling studio with Technogym bikes, a new and improved soft play experience and an extended cafe offer, as well as a re-designed, modern reception area.

Northumberland County Councillor Jeff Watson, cabinet member with responsibility for health lives, said: “Over the last couple of years, the centre has been totally transformed with some fantastic new exercise facilities, equipment and services that will help enhance the health and wellbeing of the local community.

“I hope customers enjoy all that the new look centre has to offer and I encourage anyone who hasn’t visited in a while to come along and try out the new facilities – I think they’ll be very pleasantly surprised.”

Other works that have been carried out in previous phases of the refurbishment work include the creation of a new state-of-the-art gym and fitness area, two new fitness studios and new spa facilities.

The £5m transformation of Blyth Sports Centre has been completed.

The refurbished swimming pool hall, spectator area and modernised changing areas have been also proved a big hit with local residents.

In addition, there are new classrooms which will be used by the county council’s Learning & Skills Service to provide a range of learning opportunities for the local community.

The leisure centre is operated by the charitable trust Active Northumberland.

Mark Warnes, the Chief Executive, said: “The revitalisation and refurbishment work that has been carried out has given Blyth Sports Centre a fresh modern feel making it a great place for the people of Blyth and surrounding areas to visit, to be active and to have some fun.”

“At Active Northumberland we have a fantastic fitness team with a wide range of qualifications, knowledge and experience who are always friendly, approachable and on hand to motivate and encourage our members to achieve their best.

“Whether you are three years old or ninety-three, our centres offer something for everyone – the young and old, experienced athletes or complete beginners, so whatever your fitness or wellbeing aims we will be able to help you meet your needs.

“Residents can pay as they go when they visit the centres, but becoming an Active member for just 85p per day offers enormous benefits.

"These include unlimited access to all Active Northumberland gyms, fitness classes and swimming pools, receiving expert one-on-one support and guidance and a specially tailored training package for your personal fitness journey.

"You can also access advance bookings on classes and activities and earn loyalty points each time you visit.”

The funding for Blyth Sports Centre has come from Northumberland County Council’s ambitious £65million countywide investment programme to upgrade and transform sport and leisure facilities and to enhance the customer experience.