Trial date set for seven teenagers accused of murdering Cramlington dad

Danny Humble, who died after being attacked in Cramlington.

Danny Humble was allegedly attacked as he walked home after a night out with his partner in Cramlington, Northumberland, in May.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services and his girlfriend at the scene, the 35-year-old died in hospital the following day.

The seven males were subsequently arrested and were charged with murder earlier this week.

They all appeared together in the dock for a first appearance at Newcastle Crown Court today (Friday).

Prosecutor Jo Kidd told the court: "The allegation dates back to the early hours of May 29 this year, involving the fatal injury caused to the deceased Daniel Humble."

None of the teenagers were asked to enter a plea to the murder charge.

Judge Paul Sloan QC said plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on December 8.

A trial, which could last between six and eight weeks, will start on April 27 next year.

Alistair Dickson, of Hawkins Way, Blyth; Bailey Wilson of Mitford Avenue, Blyth; and Ethan Scott of Tangmere Close, Cramlington, who are all 18, plus one of the 17-year-olds, have been granted conditional bail.