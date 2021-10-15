Trial to take place aimed at improving quality at Wansbeck Lake

Wansbeck Lake. Picture by Alan Fairholm at Cambois Rowing Club.

Officials at the Environment Agency say it will affect the river from Sheepwash Weir downstream to Wansbeck Barrage, also known locally as Wansbeck Weir.

The long-term aim of the project is to improve the ecology of Wansbeck Lake, enhance the facility for those who use it recreationally, and contribute to habitat improvements further downstream in the estuary.

A study, carried out last winter, looked at the options available for making improvements to the popular lake in Riverside Park, Ashington, where the community go for water sports and to enjoy nature.

The build-up of silt on the lake bed is adversely affecting the future of these activities as well as impacting on local habitats and water quality.

The study identified that leaving the lock on Wansbeck Barrage, situated at the mouth of the river, open for three months could allow the river to flow through and flush out some of the silt.

The Environment Agency and its partners have consulted with river users about the plans and the gates, which are operated by Northumberland County Council, will be opened between mid-November until mid-February.

The results will then be reviewed to inform the future operation of the barrage.

It means sports activity on the water will be limited to appropriate tide levels during this time.

The project is being delivered collaboratively by the Environment Agency, Groundwork North East & Cumbria, Hull University, river user groups, Northumberland County Council, Choppington Parish Council and Ashington Town Council.

Heather Harrison, from the Environment Agency’s Environment Programme Team in the North East, said: “We are working closely with the local community, river users and our partners to safeguard the long-term future of Wansbeck Lake and its surroundings.

“Our 2020/21 study helped us get a better understanding of the options available to improve the water quality and biodiversity of the lake and its sustainability as a recreation ground for local people to enjoy.

“One of the initial options is to try to flush away sediment build up on the bottom of the lake, and the best way to do this is to leave the gates open for three months to see if it has a positive impact.

“This is a popular area for the community and visitors alike and we’ve worked closely with them throughout to ensure they understand the project, the decisions we are making as a partnership, and continue to have a say in its future.”

Cllr John Riddle, County Councillor Cabinet Member for Local Services, added: “This is a well-loved lake popular with families and water sports enthusiasts and we want to do all we can to keep it in good condition.

“This work will unfortunately mean use of the lake will be restricted for a period of time although the rest of the park will still be open.