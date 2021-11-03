Two more stations for the Northumberland Line are approved

Stations at Bedlington and Seaton Delaval as part of the Northumberland Line have been approved.

Northumberland County Council’s Strategic Planning Committee has approved the stations and associated infrastructure at Bedlington and Seaton Delaval.

It means four stations have been granted permission, after Ashington and Northumberland Park were agreed earlier this year.

Two more stations are planned at Bebside and Newsham in Blyth and will be considered by planners in due course.

Council Leader Glen Sanderson said: “This is another great milestone for the Northumberland Line project and means we now have four stations approved for construction.

“Day by day and step by step we are getting closer to the wheels turning and this brilliant project up and running.

“This is such a transformational scheme which will bring benefits for people and business for generations to come.”

Paul Scott, County Councillor for Seghill with Seaton Delaval, said: “I welcome the decision to approve the application for a railway station at Seaton Deleval, which will bring passenger services back to Seaton Valley for the first time since 1964.

“Once up and running there will be a service in and out of Newcastle of less than twenty minutes and also a connection onto the Metro network at Northumberland Park in even less time.

“There were some concerns raised at the committee about the size and impact of the car park and I am reassured that there are conditions in place that will help mitigate those concerns.

“This is a very important day for the area and I look forward to the work commencing on site.”

Elsewhere, more than 38,000 people have signed a petition against plans to close a horse sanctuary to make way for the station at Bebside.

Bebside Horses, which looks after more than 30 horses and goats and welcomes young children from the area, have been told to leave their site as the county council say it is the only site for the proposed stations.

From November 9, the inquiry for the Transport and Works Act Order (TWAO), which is needed for authorising all new rail or tram schemes, gets underway. It is being held at Blyth Civic Centre and is expected to last up to four weeks.