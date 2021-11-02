Two teenage girls sexually assaulted in Northumberland park

(inset) an image of a man Police want to talk to in connection with a sexual assault on two teenage girls in Ashington.

Officers at Northumbria Police are investigating the sexual assault and appealing for any information from members of the public.

Just before 10pm on Wednesday, October 13, police received a report that two females had been sexually assaulted in Hirst Park, Ashington.

An unknown male approached the females and tried to hug one of them, aged 14, before touching her on the back and bottom without her consent.

He then approached the second female, aged 17, and lifted his top to expose his chest, before grabbing her waist and trying to pull her towards him.

The offender ran off from the scene.

Both victims were incredibly shaken by the incident and immediately contacted police.

An investigation was launched and remains ongoing.

A number of potential witnesses have been spoken to and CCTV from the area has been reviewed.

Officers are now releasing an image of a male they would like to trace who was in the area at the time, and is believed to have information which can assist with the investigation.

He is described as a white male, aged between 30 and 40 years old, around 5’9” with short brown coloured hair and was wearing a dark green T-shirt, jeans and blue hoody.

The man or anyone who knows him is asked to contact police immediately via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website quoting log NP-20211013-1053.