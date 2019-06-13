Useful furniture for worthy causes

Lynemouth Power Station is asking members of the public to get in touch and nominate a worthwhile cause that could benefit from a variety of office furniture, free of charge.

The plant, which employs more than 150 people, is currently in the final stages of a major civil engineering programme to convert from fossil fuel to biomass electricity generation.

Furniture that was once necessary as part of this process is now no longer required.

Staff are therefore looking to donate 27 oak, conference-style tables to bodies such as local groups, charities, clubs and social venues so they can be used by people living in and around the power station and elsewhere in south east Northumberland.

Janet Mole of Lynemouth Power Station said: “The tables are in excellent, almost new condition and would be ideal for a variety of causes.

“It’s also a great way for us to recycle our resources to help the environment and benefit people in our local community.”

Anyone wishing to nominate a worthy cause for the office furniture should email Janet directly – janet.mole@lynemouthpower.com