Visitors taken back in time at weekend spectacular at Blyth Battery

Community effort to try to find missing dog Flossie

Northumberland MP warns of alarming rise in child poverty levels

News you can trust since

A pause in the scheme during the events at Blyth Battery as part of the Heritage Open Day festival.

Preparations underway for the re-enactments as part of the Heritage Open Day events at Blyth Battery.

A volunteer gets ready for a re-enactment as part of the Heritage Open Day events at Blyth Battery.

A volunteer gets ready for a re-enactment as part of the Heritage Open Day events at Blyth Battery.

For more information on the Battery visit https://www.blythbattery.org.uk/

There were a host of exhibitions, re-enactments, and live entertainment for visitors to enjoy.

Blyth Battery, which was recently awarded a Blue Plaque by Blyth Town Council, hosted a number of events as part of the Heritage Open Days festival.