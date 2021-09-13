Blyth Battery hosted a number of events as part of the Heritage Open Day weekend.

Visitors taken back in time at weekend spectacular at Blyth Battery

Hundreds of people turned up over the weekend for a wartime re-enactment at a Blyth visitor attraction.

By David Sedgwick
Monday, 13th September 2021, 11:20 am

Blyth Battery, which was recently awarded a Blue Plaque by Blyth Town Council, hosted a number of events as part of the Heritage Open Days festival.

There were a host of exhibitions, re-enactments, and live entertainment for visitors to enjoy.

For more information on the Battery visit https://www.blythbattery.org.uk/

