Voting to take place on Seaton Valley Neighbourhood Plan

A date has now been set for a local referendum on the Seaton Valley Neighbourhood Plan.

Work on the plan began in 2015 and sets out guidance on how new development will be managed in the local area.

The initial focus was on the protection of the Green Belt, affordable housing, economy, transport, infrastructure and our environment plus the concerns of residents in New Hartley around the proposed housing development in the village.

The plan sets out the open spaces and green spaces that will be protected in Seaton Delaval, Seaton Sluice, Holywell, New Hartley and Seghill.

The vote will take place on Thursday, July 29 and all residents of the parish of Seaton Valley registered to vote will be able to have a say on the plan.

Seaton Valley is the 17th neighbourhood plan in Northumberland to have successfully passed independent examination by Government.

If a majority of residents vote in favour of the plan, it will be used to make decisions on planning applications in the parish of Seaton Valley.

Seaton Valley Community Council has engaged with the community to produce the plan which addresses issues local people have identified as important in their area.

The referendum is run in the same way as a local election, with the ballot paper in this case asking: ‘Do you want Northumberland County Council to use the neighbourhood plan to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?’ Voters will be able to mark the paper Yes or No.

The referendum will take place from 7am until 10pm on Thursday, July 29, and people will find details of which polling station to attend on their polling card.

Options for postal and proxy voting have also been available.

Those who are voting by post must make sure that their postal vote is completed and returned promptly for it to be included in the count.

If it is not posted in time, completed postal vote packs can be handed in at the relevant polling station on July 29, before 10pm.