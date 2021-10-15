WATCH: Prizewinning gardener shares his tips on growing giant veg after national success

Dean Hood recently took part in the National Giant Vegetable Championships, held in Malvern, Worcester, where he won the Heaviest Cucumber section with a weight of 10.14kg – making it the heaviest cucumber grown in the UK this year.

Dean, who lives in Blyth, has been growing vegetables for the last 15 years but after securing an allotment five years ago, has spent the last three years growing giant vegetables, much to the delight and amazement of his family and friends.

Dean, who entered the competition for the second year, said: “I didn’t think I would win it. This is my first year growing a giant cucumber.

Dean Hood with his prizewinning giant cucumber.

"When I found out I’d won it was exhilarating. All the hard work I’ve put in was well worth it.

"I also managed to secure fifth place for my giant suede and sixth place with a giant red cabbage.”

He added: “It all comes down to the seeds. You can’t grow a giant cucumber from normal seeds.”