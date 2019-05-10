Water campaign to help save money

Ashington residents will have the chance to save water, energy and money as a campaign comes to town.

Around 10,000 Northumbrian Water customers will be offered a free water saving visit from a qualified technician as part of the Every Drop Counts campaign.

The visits include the installation of a number of free water saving products and is worth up to £130.

Northumbrian Water will also be running a number of events and initiatives with the community, including school visits from the Super Splash Heroes – an interactive play and workshop, which helps children learn the importance of saving water.

There will also be a number of community outreach and customer engagement events.

Residents will receive details in the post or via email inviting them to register for a free water saving visit, or they can book at www.nwl.co.uk/everydropcounts, call 0800 953 010 or email watersaving@nwl.co.uk

Tim Wagstaff, water efficiency manager for Northumbrian Water, said: “We are very passionate about working with our customers to help use water wisely.

“We are really proud of our long history of engaging with hundreds of thousands of our customers to help them save water.”

He added: “Our award-winning Every Drop Counts campaign is a fantastic way for customers to help ensure that our precious water resources are used as wisely as possible.”

Customers will be offered appointments at a time that is convenient for them. A qualified technician will check how water efficient your property is, then tailor water saving advice based on each individual household.

This will include offering a wide range of free products designed to save water in the home.