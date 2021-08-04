Wobbly rescued kittens overcoming adversity

Halloumi.

A total of five kittens were taken in by Cats Protection’s East Northumberland Branch following reports of a feral cat giving birth out in the open.

A good Samaritan watched over them and ensured the mother was fed until the kittens were strong enough to be separated from her.

At around seven-weeks-old the litter was brought into the care of a volunteer fosterer, who named them Halloumi (Halli), Brie, Mozzarella (Ella), Camembert (Cam) and Gorgonzola (Zola).

After a few weeks, while three of the kittens were thriving, Halloumi and Brie started to display a slight wobble when they walked.

Fosterer Belinda Carr said: “They were very small wobbles, however, and they had no problems jumping on furniture or playing.

"However, after a couple of weeks I went in in the afternoon and noticed that Brie was having serious trouble getting up and walking.

“Halloumi was not as bad but it was clear that she was struggling a bit more than she previously had. I rushed the ladies to the vet, and they found no infection or any other issues.

"It was determined they had Cerebellar Hypoplasia, also known as wobbly cat syndrome.”

Cerebellar Hypoplasia is a neurological disorder which prevents the part of the brain which controls motor skills and movement from developing correctly in the womb.

Now 11 weeks old, they are happy, purring, beautiful kittens who love to play and snuggle. They are expected to live normal lives but will just need a little extra help on a day-to-day basis to offset their coordination issues.

Belinda said: “What the ladies need is a kind and compassionate person who is aware that although they might need a little help, they are full of love and will make someone the best of friends.”

Anyone interested in adopting Halloumi and Brie, or their siblings, should contact [email protected]