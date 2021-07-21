Woman taken to hospital after car hits parked vehicles

Emergency crews deal with the collision in Dudley Lane. Picture by Chris Brennan.

Emergency crews attended the scene in Dudley Lane just after 11pm on Tuesday, July 20, after the car collided with three parked cars.

The female driver, who witnesses said had to be cut free, was taken to hospital.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At about 11.10pm we received a report that a car had collided with three stationary vehicles on Dudley Lane in Dudley.

"Emergency services attended the scene and a woman who was inside the black VW Passat was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Nobody else is believed to have been injured in the incident.

"Enquiries into the circumstances around the incident are ongoing and enquiries found the vehicle had left the Moor House Pub in Seaton Burn shortly before the collision.”