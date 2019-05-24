Woodhorn set to be awarded £395k

Woodhorn Charitable Trust is in line for a funding windfall as part of an initiative to help children access jobs of the future.

Kielder Observatory Astronomical Society is the other body that will receive a share of £635,000 if the recommendation to the North of Tyne Combined Authority’s cabinet is approved when it meets on June 4.

The report follows a call for project proposals, which were considered by the authority’s investment panel.

The money is intended to encourage more young people to choose a career in STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – and develop digital skills to meet demand in key areas of the labour market.

Woodhorn and partners would use the £395,000 grant to work with 15 to 20 first and primary schools in the North of Tyne Combined Authority area to explore STEM subjects and careers, using the area’s STEM heritage up to current day.

A STEM club for 20 children aged seven to 11 would be hosted by Woodhorn Museum, just outside Ashington, in the school summer holidays of 2021.

The project would also deliver three short programmes for secondary schools in the area on digital careers and invite professionals to work directly with students.

Rowan Brown, Woodhorn Charitable Trust chief executive, said: “We are all absolutely thrilled to be considered for this incredible opportunity to support children and young people with the acquisition of science, technology, engineering and maths skills, building on our internationally important technological heritage and helping to create a more positive future.”

The meeting will be the first to be chaired by newly elected North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll.

He said: “Kids have such great natural curiosity – and that’s the foundation of science, technology and engineering.

“I was really pleased when I took office that the interim Mayor and the cabinet had started this programme.

“Naturally, as an engineer, I want to see more of our young people pursue careers in these sectors.”