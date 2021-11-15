Work beginning on new car park in Morpeth

Coun John Beynon and Coun John Riddle at the Morpeth site.

Getting the site compound established and other preparatory works are taking place this week, with the actual construction activity set to start on Monday.

The construction is scheduled for around six months and involves providing a new highway access and drainage, alterations to existing ground levels within the site, diversion of a sewers and work on existing culverts, as well as construction of a new retaining wall.

It is due for completion in late spring next year.

Once complete, there will be parking for a total of 140 vehicles – including eight accessible parking bays and six electric bays.

The scheme is part of Northumberland County Council’s £10million parking improvements scheme throughout the county, following detailed parking studies and action plans created for a number of market towns in conjunction with town and parish councils.

Morpeth Stobhill county councillor John Beynon said: “Extra car parking is much needed in Morpeth, especially long-stay. Hopefully, workers will be able to park there and free up space for the many visitors and shoppers to the town.

“It should also help alleviate some parking issues that are currently being encountered by some residents in Middle Greens.”

Cabinet member for local services, Coun John Riddle, added: “Market towns like Morpeth need to have plenty of parking spaces for local residents who come to shop and for the many visitors that are welcomed to the town every year.