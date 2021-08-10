Work due to start on new play park after funding is approved

An artist impression of the proposed play park.

Northumberland County Council’s cabinet has approved £50,000 to get the scheme going.

The new play area at Milburn Park will see a range of play equipment, offering play opportunities for spinning, bouncing, climbing, swinging and learning. One of the key features will be a lighthouse climbing frame which will capture the nautical theme of the town.

The play area is part of a larger scheme being developed by Newbiggin by the Sea Town Council, working in partnership with Newbiggin Community Ventures and Newbiggin Development Trust, to regenerate Milburn Park and the south of Newbiggin Bay.

The aim is to transform the once prominent Milburn Park into an attractive gateway to the town.

The work will be split into three phases – the creation of an accessible play area; the creation of a water play area and the installation of adult fitness equipment.

The county council’s funding will contribute to phase 1 of the scheme which will cost £150,000, with Newbiggin by the Sea Town Council making up the £100,000 balance, which includes a £30,000 developer contribution.

Northumberland County Councillor John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: “With so many indoor activities and the rising use of technology it is so important to have a place like this where children can socialise, exercise and have fun all at the same time.

“I am sure it will also be welcomed by visitors to the town and help support local businesses and employment opportunities.”

The Town Council will now oversee the purchasing and installation of the equipment which it aims to have installed by next spring.

Northumberland County Council’s ward councillor for Newbiggin, Liz Simpson said: “I am delighted that this funding has been secured for the playpark. It is what is needed for the local kids.”

Coun Paul Common, Chairman of Newbiggin Town Council, said: “It is very welcome news that Phase 1 of the plans has been given the go-ahead with a significant contribution from Northumberland County Council and a generous donation from a developer.