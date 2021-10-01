World's longest subsea electricity interconnector is switched on

One of the specialist barges used to construct North Sea Link, which connects Cambois to the Norwegian village of Kvilldal.

The UK and Norway are now able to share renewable energy for the first time following the commissioning of the world’s longest subsea electricity interconnector.

National Grid’s €1.6billion North Sea Link (NSL), a joint venture with Norwegian system operator Statnett, will start commercial operations today, (Friday).

Trading renewable energy between the two countries will help reduce the burning of fossil fuels in the UK and avoid 23 million tonnes of carbon emissions by 2030.

A North Sea Link transformer on its way from Port of Blyth to be installed at the Converter Site in Cambois in March last year.

The 450-mile cable, which connects Cambois with the Norwegian village of Kvilldal, near Stavanger, will start with a maximum capacity of 700 megawatts (MW) and gradually increase to the link’s full capacity of 1400MW over a three-month period.

Once at full capacity, NSL will provide enough clean electricity to power 1.4 million homes.

North Sea Link will be the fifth interconnector for National Grid, which also operates links to Belgium, France and the Netherlands.

By 2030, 90% of electricity imported via National Grid’s interconnectors will be from zero carbon sources.

NSL connects Blyth with Kvilldal, where the enormous Blåsjø reservoir and the biggest hydro power plant in Northern Europe sit amongst Norway’s fjords.

NSL has taken six years to build with laying of the undersea cables beginning in 2018 and more than four million working hours have been spent on the project, including 5,880 working days at sea.

Norwegian power generation is sourced from hydropower plants connected to large reservoirs, which can respond faster to fluctuations in demand.

When wind generation is high and electricity demand low in Britain, NSL will enable renewable power to be exported from the UK, conserving water in Norway’s reservoirs. When demand is high in Britain and there is low wind generation, hydro power can be imported from Norway.

UK Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands said: “The UK has a strong energy bond with Norway that goes back decades.

"North Sea Link is strengthening that bond and enabling both nations to benefit from the flexibility and energy security that interconnectors provide.

“As we prepare to host the UN COP26 summit, this pioneering partnership shows first-hand how crucial international cooperation will be in helping us to deliver on our net zero ambitions and provide clean renewable energy to millions of UK homes.”

Cordi O’Hara, President of National Grid Ventures, said: “This is an exciting day for National Grid and an important step as we look to diversify and decarbonise the UK’s electricity supply.

"North Sea Link is a truly remarkable feat of engineering. We had to go through mountains, fjords and across the North Sea to make this happen.

"North Sea Link is also a great example of two countries working together to maximise their renewable energy resources for mutual benefit.

"We are delighted to have been able to work together with our Norwegian partners Statnett to deliver a world record asset that will make a positive impact on the lives of citizens on both sides of the North Sea.”

Hilde Tonne, CEO of Statnett, said: “The sharing of renewable energy between countries and regions is a prerequisite for delivering a net zero future for everyone.

"As North Sea Link goes into trial operations, I am proud of the engineering feat produced by our joint team.