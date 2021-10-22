Writing on the wall for art in the park in Blyth

Left to right: Warren Taylor; Fiona Gibson, Friends of Ridley Park; Mayor Cllr Margaret Richardson, and Cllr Aileen Barrass.

Children from Blyth Summer Camp took part in a variety of activities led by Bedlington-based charity Leading Link.

And one of their activities was Art in the Park, allowing them and their families to try their hands at tile painting.

As part of the activity, Northumberland artist John Craggs was commissioned by Blyth Town Council to guide the children with their artwork.

As well as the children from summer camp, the public were also invited to the event as part of the summer programme from Blyth Town Council.

Children from a local playgroup and nursery also took part in the event, with the day being completed with a picnic lunch in the park.

The completed painted tiles have now been mounted and are on display in Ridley Park at the Friends of Ridley Park Pavilion.

Cllr Margaret Richardson, Mayor of Blyth, said: “The talent on display from the children is fabulous.

"The display of tiles really brightens up the park and I am sure many parents and family members will be proud to see their children's work displayed for many years to come.”

Those attending the tile unveiling included Cllr Richardson; Cllr Warren Taylor, Vice-Chair Community Development; Cllr Aileen Barrass; Fiona Gibson, Chair of Friends of Ridley Park; and Chris Johnson, Blyth Summer Camp Leader from Leading Link.